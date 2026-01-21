Athawale: Kerala Will Get More Funds if CM Vijayan Joins NDA

Kannur: Union Minister of State Ramdas Bandu Athawale on Wednesday suggested that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should join the BJP-led NDA so that more funds could come to the state from the Centre, drawing sharp criticism from the state's ruling CPI(M).

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said that if Vijayan joins the NDA it would be a "revolutionary" move and "definitely more money will come to Kerala".

He said that the money can be used for the development of the state and that "Narendra Modi will give a big package to Kerala also".

Strongly criticising Athawale, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan termed his remarks as "undemocratic and unconstitutional" and claimed that Kerala was not given around Rs 2 lakh crore funds, in the last five years, that it was entitled to.

Govindan said that the union minister's statements were directly antithetical to the constitutional principles and values and an attack on the federal system of India.

He claimed that such statements were part of the attempts to bring all constitutional institutions under the feet of the RSS.

The Marxist leader also said that such statements indicated a move towards autocracy-related neo-fascism.

The union minister, at his press conference, also said that if Vijayan joins the NDA, then they will win the assembly polls and he can become the CM again, to which Govindan remarked that it clearly indicates Athawale's lack of understanding about Kerala politics.

Athawale, the president of the Maharashtra-based Republican Party of India (A), said that the CPI(M) and CPI should also join the NDA.

He told reporters here that if the Socialist leaders can join the NDA, then why not the Communist leaders?