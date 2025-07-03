Aranmula Vallasadya Set for July 13 to October 2 at Sree Parthasarathy Temple

Pathanamthitta: The Aranmula Vallasadya, one of India’s largest vegetarian feasts, will be held from July 13 to October 2 at Sree Parthasarathy Temple in Aranmula, dedicated to Lord Parthasarathy. Organized by the Palliyoda Seva Sangam and Thiruvithamkur Devaswom Board, the event aims to host 500 vallasadhyas, with 350 bookings already confirmed.

Fifteen sadhya contractors will prepare 44 dishes, with 20 dishes served accompanied by traditional vanjipattu songs at 15 sadhya venues. A vanjipattu team will highlight the cultural significance of the feast. Entry requires a pass, and a five-member team, as mandated by the High Court, will oversee the event. Special pass sadhyas, with 120 sadhyas daily, are scheduled on five days, including Thiruvonathonni Varav on September 5, Utrada Jalamela on September 9, and Ashtamirohini Vallasadhya on September 14.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Budget Tourism Cell’s Panchapandava Temple Yatra offers access to the feast, with 400 trips planned from various state depots, as announced by district coordinator Santhosh Kumar.

To curb exploitation, the Seva Sangam has banned bookings through tour package operators after reports of inflated charges on social media. A five-member committee will monitor compliance.