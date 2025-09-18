Antony Dares Kerala Govt to Publish CBI Report on Muthanga, Sivagiri Incidents

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony on Wednesday dared the LDF government to release the CBI report on the 2003 Muthanga eviction and Justice V R Krishna Iyer’s report on the 1995 Sivagiri incident.

Antony’s remarks came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the Assembly, launched a scathing attack on police brutalities during the past Congress-led UDF governments, including actions at Sivagiri Mutt and Muthanga. The CM was replying to an adjournment motion on rising police atrocities in the state.

Responding at a press conference, Antony said, “I stayed away from Kerala politics for 21 years and did not anticipate such a one-sided attack. I had thought of responding after the Assembly elections if I were still alive, but I felt compelled to reply now.”

The Sivagiri police action took place in October 1995 amid factional feuds among sanyasis. A 500-strong police force clashed with over 2,000 supporters of Swami Saswathikananda, leaving more than 200 people injured. Antony said he respected Sree Narayana Guru deeply but had to comply with the Kerala High Court’s order.

On the Muthanga incident of 2003, where Adivasis occupied a wildlife sanctuary demanding land rights, Antony recalled that the government had ordered eviction after agitators refused to vacate. Police action left two dead, including a policeman. While he expressed deep regret over the incident, Antony said his government had provided land to the maximum number of Adivasi families.

He added that Justice V R Krishna Iyer had described the Muthanga police action as “excessive and totally unwarranted.” Antony challenged the government to make the CBI report public, insisting transparency was necessary.