Anant Ambani Donates For Kerala Temples Renovation & Guruvayur Elephant Welfare

Anant Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited, visited two of Kerala’s most revered temples, the Rajarajeshwaram Temple and the Guruvayur Temple, where he announced ₹6 crore in donations (₹3 crore each to the two temples), a ₹12 crore commitment for the comprehensive renovation of the Rajarajeshwaram Temple, including the restoration of its historic East Gopuram, and additional support for elephant welfare initiatives at Guruvayur.

During his visit to the historic Rajarajeshwaram Temple in Taliparamba on April 2 at around 8 PM, Anant Ambani made traditional offerings, including Ponnumkudam, Pattam, Thaali, Neyyamrutu, and performed Ashwamedha Namaskaram. He also handed over a cheque of ₹3 crore towards ongoing renovation efforts.

As part of his broader ₹12 crore commitment, he pledged support for the restoration of the East Gopuram, a structure of immense aesthetic and archaeological significance believed to be as ancient as the temple itself. Having remained in a state of disrepair for over two centuries, its restoration marks a significant moment for devotees and temple authorities. The committed funds will also support enhanced parking and infrastructure facilities to improve the overall experience for pilgrims.

Anant Ambani was accompanied by close associates and was received with traditional honours by temple authorities. Among those present were TTK Devaswom President T. P. Vinod Kumar, Executive Officer. P. Vinayan, Chief Priest E. P. Kuberan Namboothiri, and members of the Devaswom Board.

Earlier in the day, at around 5 PM, Anant Ambani visited the Guruvayur Temple, where he offered prayers to Lord Guruvayurappan and donated ₹3 crore to the temple trust.

In line with his deep commitment to animal care and conservation through Vantara, Anant Ambani also expressed his intent to support initiatives for the welfare of temple elephants at Guruvayur. These include the development of a dedicated elephant hospital, a chain-free shelter, and modern infrastructure designed to ensure humane, dignified, and scientific care for elephants associated with temple traditions. At Guruvayur, he was received by Devaswom Chairman A. V. Gopinath and other officials, and was honoured with traditional mementos and prasadam. Senior officials from the Devaswom and Jeevadhan departments were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Anant Ambani said: “India’s spiritual traditions are not merely places of worship—they are living institutions that nurture faith, community, compassion, and our deep connection with nature. It is our collective responsibility to preserve and strengthen this sacred heritage for future generations. Through these initiatives, and through our work at Vantara, we seek to serve with humility—by enhancing the experience of devotees, while ensuring that the animals who are an integral part of our traditions are cared for with the utmost dignity, compassion, and scientific attention.”