Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: Health Department - ICMR Joint Field Study Begins In Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala health department, along with experts from the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, has initiated a field study to investigate the causes of amoebic encephalitis (amoebic meningoencephalitis). The study began in Kozhikode and will also extend to Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Malappuram districts.

Kerala reported 30 deaths (till October 25, 2025) caused by primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare and often fatal brain infection from the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, also known as the "brain-eating amoeba." The state had reported an increase in the fatal cases, with districts like Thiruvananthapuram recording the highest toll at six deaths. Experts say the state's proactive early detection measures have maintained a mortality rate of 20-24%, significantly lower than the global average of over 95%.

A technical workshop was held in August 2024, in which experts from ICMR, IAV, Pondicherry AV Institute, Indian Institute of Science, and the Kerala Pollution Control Board took part. This ongoing field study is a continuation of that initiative.

Health Minister Veena George stated that Kerala has implemented strong measures to treat and prevent amoebic encephalitis. Effective interventions have been put in place for early detection and expert treatment of the disease, which has a global mortality rate of 99 percent.

However, Kerala has successfully reduced this rate to 24 percent through excellent initiatives. The Health Department has instructed those with encephalitis to undergo tests for amoebic encephalitis. A workshop involving national experts was conducted, and a special protocol for the disease was introduced for the first time, she said.

These efforts have enabled early detection and treatment, saving many lives. All medical colleges in Kerala have microbiology departments equipped to detect amoeba, allowing prompt treatment. Last June, the Thiruvananthapuram Public Health Lab became the first in the state to establish a system for identifying amoeba species and confirming the disease through molecular techniques.

A system for this is being established at the IAV, Thonnakkal. Previously, amoeba-related encephalitis was confirmed at PGI Chandigarh. With the disease now being confirmed within the state itself, it has significantly aided treatment and research efforts.

Amoebic Encephalitis - Prevention Measures

· Avoid diving or jumping into stagnant or untreated water bodies.

· Use a nose plug or cover your nose with fingers while swimming or diving.

· Keep your head above water when swimming in untreated water bodies.

· Refrain from digging or stirring mud while engaging in water-related activities.

· Ensure swimming pools, water parks, and spas are clean, chlorinated, and well-maintained.

· Avoid getting water from sprinklers or hoses into your nose.

· Never pour unboiled or unpurified water into the nose of children or adults.

· When washing your face or bathing with untreated water, prevent water from entering your nose.

· Keep water bodies free from contamination and avoid discharging waste into them.

· Clean water tanks and storage tanks thoroughly every three months.

· Immunocompromised individuals should only use purified water for cleaning wounds.