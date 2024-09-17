Amidst crisis, Malayalam cinema to get new film association

Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when the Malayalam cinema industry is reeling from the shocking revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report, a group of film personalities are set to launch a new film body aimed at revitalising the sector and promoting a fair and just workplace.



A vision note of the proposed outfit, Progressive Filmmakers' Association, has been circulated among the industry members.

The note, accessed by the media, is purportedly signed by well-known filmmakers Anjali Menon, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rajeev Ravi and Aashiq Abu, actress Rima Kallingal and producer Bineesh Chandra.

According to the vision note, the Malayalam film industry, despite its significant contribution to the state's economy and cultural landscape, remains tethered to outdated systems and practices.

"As filmmakers-producers, directors, technicians-we are the foundation upon which this industry stands: creating jobs, driving innovation, and fostering creativity. Yet, we often find ourselves navigating an unsystematic, fragmented environment, far removed from the progressive standards of modern industries," it said.

The vision note urged film personalities to unite under the Progressive Filmmakers' Association, and assured that the collective would serve as the backbone of a new era for Malayalam cinema.

The new association would be built on the pillars of "ethical responsibility, systemic modernisation, and empowerment of the workforce, creating a workplace that is fair, just, and reflective of the values we hold as a society".

In the note, the filmmakers also pointed out that it is time to bring the Malayalam film industry into the present-embracing modern systems, legal frameworks, and collective responsibility.

Rooted in principles that prioritise equality, cooperation, and social justice, this association would ensure that the rights of everyone in the filmmaking community are safeguarded, while fostering collaboration to elevate the industry to the next level, it said.

"Together, we can renovate the Malayalam film industry, positioning it as a leader in both creative excellence and industry standards. This is not just a vision for us as filmmakers, but a vision for a better, more equitable future for everyone involved in cinema. Let us move forward, together," the note added.

The development of the formation of a new film association came weeks after differences of opinion had cropped up in the existing outfits like the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) over the stands it's leadership had taken with regard to the revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report which sheds light into the harassments and exploitations in the Malayalam cinema.

Director Aashiq Abu resigned from FEFKA over the differences recently.

The executive panel of the AMMA led by top actor Mohanlal also resigned recently in the wake of controversies.

The Justice K Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case and its report revealing instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Following the allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation cropping up against several actors and directors in the wake of the report being made public, the state government on August 25 announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team to probe them.