Amid Allegations on State Health Sector, Kerala CM Travels to US for Medical Treatment

Thiruvananthapuram: Early on Saturday morning, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with wife Kamala and close aides left for the US for specialist treatment.

Chief Secretary A. Jayanthik and police Chief Rawada Chandrashekhar reached the airport to see the chief minister off.

Interestingly, the CM didn’t hand over his duties to others as he decided to run the administration online. Files will be handled through the e-office.

The Chief Minister’s US trip would be for 10 days where he would undergo a follow-up medical care at Mayo clinic, his office said.