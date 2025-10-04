Alleged Medical Negligence Results In Death Of Elderly Woman Due To Rabies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two cases of medical negligence have shocked the state, raising concerns about the lack of empathy for patients in medical institutions.

These incidents also tarnish Kerala's reputation, which is often praised for its healthcare facilities comparable to developed countries.

The first case involves an elderly woman, Karakunnil Krishnamma, 65, who tragically died of rabies after being bitten by a stray dog on September 4, while waiting at a bus stop. the dog suddenly charged her, biting her face, as she fell. She was initially taken to Pathanamthitta General Hospital and given an anti-rabies vaccine. However, her health deteriorated, leading her to a private hospital and later to Kottayam Medical College, where she eventually passed away.

Child's loses right hand due to alleged medical negligence

The second incident involved a nine-year-old girl who fractured her hand while playing with her brother. What could have been treated with a proper bandage tragically led to the amputation of her hand. The family claimed the incident occurred due to alleged medical negligence at the government district hospital in Palakkad.

A preliminary inquiry by a team of doctors revealed serious lapses in the treatment of her fractured hand, which ultimately caused the amputation. The incident happened on September 24, when the child, Vinodini, daughter of R Vinod and Praseetha, fell while playing at her home in Ozhivupara, Pallassana.

She was initially taken to Chittur Government Taluk Hospital for treatment and then referred to the Government District Hospital Palakkad, where an X-ray was done, and her hand was plastered. A few days later, she experienced severe pain and discomfort. When taken back to the Palakkad hospital, the doctors prescribed pain relief medicines, saying it was normal. But her condition did not improve.

A few days later, the child's condition worsened, with the hand experiencing severe pain, discolouration, numbness and blisters. Vinodini was taken to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode for further care. Unfortunately, the child developed compartment syndrome, a critical issue caused by improper and tight bandaging.

As the situation became dire, the hand had to be amputated. The hospital authorities have denied any allegations of medical negligence.

However, the family says that if the doctors at the district hospital had removed the bandage and examined the hand earlier, the girl's hand could have been saved.