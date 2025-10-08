Alleged Body Shaming Of Opposition MLA By Kerala CM, Sparks Protest In Assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan allegedly mocked a short-statured MLA from the UDF in the assembly, triggering protests from the opposition members.

Referring to the opposition protest in the well of the house and their alleged scuffle with the watch and ward staff, including women, the Chief Minister mocked the alleged act of an opposition MLA without naming him. Vijayan used colloquial language to refer to the MLA's short stature and linked it to his alleged unruly behaviour in the assembly.

Mocking the MLA, Vijayan added that it was not by his own physical strength but by relying on the protection provided to him as an MLA that he acted in that manner.

Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan hit out at the Chief Minister for his remarks, calling it a politically incorrect statement and body shaming. He criticised the ruling party, stating that calling them progressives is meaningless and they might as well be living in 18th-century Spain.

Meanwhile, the Opposition continued their protest in the assembly for the third consecutive day over the missing gold from the dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala temple, raising slogans during the Question Hour. They carried placards and banners abouthte the gold plating controversy and attempted to storm the Speaker's podium, but the watch and ward staff blocked them.

The situation became tense when ruling front MLAs entered the well of the House, confronting their opposition counterparts. Minister Saji Cherian left his seat and stormed into he well of the House, joined by several other MLAs, leading to a minor scuffle.

The Speaker adjourned the House at the end of the Question Hour. When proceedings resumed, Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan's speech was interrupted by ruling party MLAs, prompting the opposition members to walk out in protest.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing the House, accused the opposition of creating a smokescreen by making outrageous allegations and even attacking the women watch and ward staff of the assembly. The state government welcomed the High Court-appointed special investigation probe into the controversy and assured that no one guilty of irregularities in Sabarimala would be spared, he said.

The chief minister also claimed that the opposition avoided a detailed discussion on their demands as it would expose them.