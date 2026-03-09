Row Over Kerala Minister Ganesh Kumar; Congress Demands Resignation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheeshan on Monday demanded a response from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over allegations that the police failed to properly process a distress call from Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar's wife, Bindu Menon.

Speaking to journalists, Ms. Bindu accused Ganesh Kumar of infidelity, claiming she caught the Minister “red-handed with a woman” at his house in Valakom, Kollam district, on March 7 (Saturday). She alleged that the Minister’s staff tried to snatch her mobile phone when she attempted to take photos of the alleged affair and also tried to detain her.

Ms. Menon further claimed the police response was inadequate, saying officers took no action, leaving her feeling helpless and unsafe.

Satheeshan said he did not want to intervene in a domestic issue, but pointed out there was a larger concern about women’s safety in the case. The police failed to record the complainant’s statement or ensure her safety, leaving her in the lurch and exposed to an insecure situation.

The opposition leader said Pinarayi Vijayan, who often spoke about women’s safety, owed the people of the state an explanation.

Kerala Mahila Congress president Jeby Mather MP demanded the resignation of Ganesh Kumar from the Cabinet following the serious allegations made by his wife. The Congress-led student wing KSU submitted a memorandum to the State Police Chief, demanding the registration of a domestic violence case against Minister Ganesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, the minister said he was the victim of a political witch hunt launched by the Opposition UDF ahead of the assembly elections.

“Such slanderous campaigns are often launched against me on the eve of elections. My political rivals have even used my family to target me. But I have survived worse with the support of the people,” he told media persons.