 Top
Home » Southern States » Kerala

Air India Flight’s Return Cancelled After Bird Strike on Landing in Kerala

Kerala
DC Correspondent
23 Jun 2025 2:34 PM IST

Flight lands safely despite bird-hit; return leg cancelled for technical checks and passenger safety

Air India Flight’s Return Cancelled After Bird Strike on Landing in Kerala
x
An Air India flight from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram experienced a bird strike on landing, leading to cancellation of its return journey for thorough inspection.

A bird strike occurred on Air India flight AI-2454 while landing in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The incident took place at around 200 feet altitude, but the aircraft managed to land safely without any injuries. Post-landing inspections revealed damage to the right side of the plane, suspected to be caused by the bird strike.

Following the discovery, Air India grounded the aircraft for thorough engineering checks, leading to the cancellation of the return flight AI-2455 scheduled for later the same day. Passengers on the affected return flight were promptly informed and provided assistance, including hotel accommodations, full refunds, and free rescheduling options. The airline also arranged alternative travel plans to reduce inconvenience.

An Air India spokesperson underlined that passenger safety remains the company’s top priority and confirmed that strict technical inspections are conducted after any bird strike incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to examine the case as part of its routine safety protocols.

This incident comes amid heightened attention to airline safety across India, following a recent tragic Dreamliner crash and increased regulatory focus on bird strike prevention at airports nationwide.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Air India flight incident bird strike news Kerala airport updates flight cancellation details aviation safety concerns 
India Southern States Kerala Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X