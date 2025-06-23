Air India Flight’s Return Cancelled After Bird Strike on Landing in Kerala

A bird strike occurred on Air India flight AI-2454 while landing in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The incident took place at around 200 feet altitude, but the aircraft managed to land safely without any injuries. Post-landing inspections revealed damage to the right side of the plane, suspected to be caused by the bird strike.

Following the discovery, Air India grounded the aircraft for thorough engineering checks, leading to the cancellation of the return flight AI-2455 scheduled for later the same day. Passengers on the affected return flight were promptly informed and provided assistance, including hotel accommodations, full refunds, and free rescheduling options. The airline also arranged alternative travel plans to reduce inconvenience.

An Air India spokesperson underlined that passenger safety remains the company’s top priority and confirmed that strict technical inspections are conducted after any bird strike incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to examine the case as part of its routine safety protocols.

This incident comes amid heightened attention to airline safety across India, following a recent tragic Dreamliner crash and increased regulatory focus on bird strike prevention at airports nationwide.