Aghori Baba's Entry In BJP Campaign Meeting Fuels Social Media Fireworks In Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Aghori baba’s appearance at the election campaign of BJP state president and Nemom assembly candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar sparked fireworks on social media.

A group of Sadhus, including the Aghori, reportedly visited the local BJP office in Thiruvananthapuram to learn about the campaign schedule of Rajeev Chandrasekhar and were soon taken to a poll meeting. During the event, the Aghori blessed Chandrasekhar, and their photo together was mocked by left-leaning social media users.

CPM candidate and Education Minister V. Sivankutty expressed surprise at the visit, remarking that with 23 schools in the area, the presence of many babas in traditional attire might frighten students. He added that the BJP candidate should understand that Kerala’s situation is different.

"Aghoris are a different sect, and I don’t think they have votes here," he said.

Congress candidate K. S. Sabarinadhan also advised Chandrasekhar to meet Malayalis instead of babas.

At a press conference, when asked about the Aghori episode, Chandrasekhar said he was campaigning in the constituency when some Sadhus travelling in a vehicle stopped him. They asked if he was from the BJP and mentioned they were from Uttar Pradesh, heading to Kanyakumari.

Chandrasekhar explained he was on his way to meet a few families, and the Sadhus joined him. "They asked for money for diesel, so I gave them 500 rupees before they left. The CPM and Congress are making a big issue out of nothing," he said.