ADM Death Case: Police questions petrol pump owner

Petrol Pump owner who accused Kannur ADM Naveen Babu of taking bribe, questioned by police

Health deptt initiates probe against him for violation of service rules

Thiruvananthapur: The Kannur Police on Monday recorded a statement from Prashanthan, who alleged that he had bribed the deceased Kannur ADM, Naveen Babu, to obtain a No-Objection Certificate for a petrol pump.

Last week, Naveen Babu took his own life following bribery accusations made by former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya at a farewell event.

Previously, Prashanthan had filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming he had paid a bribe of Rs 98,500 to ADM Naveen for the No Objection Certificate (NoC) required to open a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur district. He alleged that Naveen Babu had delayed granting approval on his application and had asked for a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on October 6.





However, reports suggest that there are several inconsistencies in the statements given by Prashanthan triggering suspicion about the veracity of his allegations.

Divya, an uninvited guest at the farewell event, mentioned Prashanthan's bribery allegations in the presence of the ADM, Collector, and other staff. She was removed from the position of district panchayat president following the tragic incident.

Although a case of abetment to suicide was registered against her five days ago, the police are yet to take her into custody for questioning. Meanwhile, Divya has filed for anticipatory bail in the Thalassery court.

The opposition UDF and BJP have accused the ruling CPM of protecting Divya.





Health department probe





The Kerala Health Department has begun an investigation into Prashanthan for operating a business. He works as an electrician at the state-operated Pariyaram Medical College. The college's service rules prohibit staff from engaging in business activities.

Health Minister Veena George has declared that Prashanthan will face termination of employment if found in breach of these rules.