Actress Assault Case Verdict: Malayalam Film Industry Reactions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The acquittal of actor Dileep in the 2017 actress assault case has sparked mixed reactions across the Malayalam film industry.

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, a leading member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), expressed her anger over the verdict, writing on social media, “Justice, what? And now we watch a carefully crafted screenplay unfold so cruelly.”

Actress Rima Kallingal shared “Avalkoppam” (With her), signalling that the fight for justice will continue. Actress Remya Nambeesan, another prominent WCC member, also showed solidarity with the survivor by sharing the same message.

Actor-director Revathy recalled the survivor’s courage to speak out, which gave momentum to the case.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) stated that it respects the court’s verdict in the case.