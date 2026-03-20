Actor Asif Ali Open To Campaigning For Pisharody If Invited

Kochi : Actor Asif Ali on Friday said he would attend the election campaign of Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody in Palakkad if invited. Speaking to reporters after attending Eidgah in Kochi, Ali said he looks at candidates rather than political affiliations, and that the same approach applies to actor Pisharody in the upcoming election.

"I support candidates based on their ability and potential to serve the people. Pisharody is known to all of us, and his capabilities are well recognised," he said.

However, he clarified that he would not appeal to people to vote for someone merely because they are from the film industry.

"I will not ask anyone to vote for Pisharody just because he is an actor," he said.

Ali said Pisharody's political abilities would ultimately be tested in the election.

"He has not officially invited me yet. If he does, I will definitely go," he added.

He also said that although he comes from a politically active family, with his father still involved in politics, he has no interest in entering the field.

"My priority is cinema, and I have no desire to enter politics," he said.

Meanwhile, Pisharody has intensified his campaign in Palakkad and attended Eid-related events in the constituency on Friday.

He also shared on Facebook a photograph with actor Mohanlal, who wished him success in the election.

Pisharody is set to take on BJP candidate Sobha Surendran and businessman N M R Rasak, who is contesting as an LDF-backed Independent.