5-Year-Old Dies of Rabies in Kerala Despite Vaccination

Kerala
DC Correspondent
28 Jun 2025 4:03 PM IST

Harith is the fourth child to die in recent months after receiving anti-rabies shots, raising public health concerns

A five-year-old boy in Kannur died of rabies a month after a dog bite, despite being vaccinated the same day.

Kannur: A five-year-old boy who was bitten by a stray dog last month died at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital here on Saturday despite being vaccinated. Harith, son of a Tamil couple, was bitten by a stray dog on May 31 near the Sree Narayana Park in Kannur city.

The child was bitten on his right eye and left leg and was vaccinated on the same day at the Kannur District Hospital. This is the fourth incident of a child dying of dog bite despite receiving the vaccination in the last few months. In May, seven-year-old Niya, a Kollam native, died of rabies after being bitten by a dog, despite receiving the vaccination.
In April, a six-year-old girl -- Ziya Faris -- died of rabies in Malappuram district despite being vaccinated.
( Source : PTI )
