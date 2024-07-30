225 Army personnel deployed for rescue operations in Wayanad

Wayanad: A total of 225 Army personnel have been deployed for rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad as landslides claim 11 lives, officials said in a statement on Tuesday.



At least 11 people have died and several have been feared injured after massive landslides hit the Meppadi area in Wayanad in the early hours of Tuesday.The statement said that the Army received a requisition for providing aid to civil authority on Tuesday morning. In response, the Army has mobilised four columns, including two columns ex 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two ex the DSC Centre, Kannur."Hundreds of people are suspected to have been trapped. The total strength of the Army deployed so far for the rescue operation is approximately 225 including medical personnel," the statement read.The defence officials said that the Kerala State Administration has requisitioned rescue Columns of 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS in response to the severe landslide in Chooralmala, Wayanad district.A team under the Second-in-Command along with a Medical Officer, two JCOs and 40 soldiers have mobilised to be deployed to aid in ongoing rescue efforts, they added.As per the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, landslides occurred in Meppadi panchayat, Vythiri taluk, at around 3.49 am on Tuesday.250 members of the Fire and Rescue, Civil Defence, NDRF, and Local Emergency Response Teams are carrying out the rescue operation in Wayanad's Chooralmala. An additional team of NDRF are en route, the KSDMA said.