18-Year-Old Thalassery Girl Dies After Extreme Diet Led to Anorexia

According to Dr. Nagesh Manohar Prabhu, a consultant physician at the hospital, Sree Nanda was admitted 12 days ago in critical condition. "She was hardly 24 kg, bedridden, with dangerously low sugar levels, sodium, and blood pressure. She was on ventilator support, but her condition did not improve, and she succumbed," he said.

Anorexia nervosa is a severe eating disorder marked by extreme food restriction and an intense fear of weight gain. The rising popularity of unverified online diet plans has raised concerns among health experts, as such practices can lead to life-threatening conditions.

Sree Nanda’s tragic death highlights the dangers of extreme dieting and the need for greater awareness of eating disorders. Doctors emphasize that proper medical guidance is essential for weight management, and reliance on unverified online sources can be harmful.

Health professionals urge parents and educators to be vigilant about teenagers' eating habits and mental well-being. They stress the need for early intervention, counseling, and awareness campaigns to prevent such tragedies in the future.