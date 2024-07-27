Keep All Documents Ready for Field Survey: GHMC to Citizens

Hyderabad: With the field survey pertaining to integrated Geographic Information System (GIS) survey of properties starting on July 30, the GHMC in a press release issued on Saturday urged the people to keep photocopies of the documents ready and hand it over to the surveyors who will visit their homes.

Copies of building permission, occupancy details, latest property tax receipt, water bill, electricity bill, owner’s ID details and trade license number (for commercial properties) are the documents that should be kept in handy. Photocopies of these documents should be handed over to the surveyors, the release said.

The survey will start at Uppal, Hayathnagar, Hydernagar, Kukatpally, KPHB colony, Miyapur and Chandanagar. It will be extended to other localities in due course.

Data collected will be treated with confidentiality and will be used solely for the purpose of enhancing urban management and development, said GHMC.

According to the corporation, this project is being implemented to leverage its citizen-centric services by analysing, visualising and managing the spatial data.

As part of this project, every property and utility in GHMC jurisdiction will be accurately mapped and geo-referenced, ensuring that property information is transparent and easily accessible.

According to the corporation officials, this initiative will empower citizens with clear insights into their property tax obligations, facilitating a seamless online payment process.

The other benefits of this project for citizens include resolving property tax issues online.

“I request the people not to look at the GIS survey as a property tax exercise for enhancing revenue. The task will enhance municipal services offering scores of benefits,” said Sneha Shabarish, GHMC additional commissioner of revenue and IT wing.

“The high-resolution map will also include maintenance related information for each asset, ensuring that citizens are informed about the upkeep and management of public resources,” said a GHMC official. He further said that a unique identification number will be allotted to each property in an effort to enhance urban planning, delivery of services including sanitation and resource management.

This project will also ensure citizen participation. They can report issues, suggest improvements, and avail municipal services.

GIS-based survey and mapping of properties and utilities comprises three segments – satellite mapping, drone survey and field survey ( door to door survey).

Documents to be kept handy:

1. Building permission

2. Occupancy details

3. Latest property tax receipt

4. Water bill

5. Electricity bill

6. Owner’s ID details

7. Trade license number (for commercial properties)

“Owners need not be at the place, tenants or any other person can hand over the photocopies. The documents submitted will be cross-checked.”

Sneha Shabarish

GHMC additional commissioner of Revenue and IT wing.