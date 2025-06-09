Zero Marks to Modi Govt: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi-led government, saying it earned "zero marks" even after completing 11 years in power, and accused the BJP of relying solely on media publicity for its image.

While speaking to the mediapersons in Mysuru on the occasion of the Modi government's 11th anniversary, Siddaramaiah said, "Modi has completed 11 years in power because of media publicity. Zero marks! (to Modi government)..." Siddaramaiah also recalled Prime Minister Modi's past stance as Gujarat Chief Minister and accused him of doing the opposite after becoming the Prime Minister.

"When he was Gujarat CM, he said that states should have 50% share in Central tax devolution, but what did he do when he became the PM?" Siddaramaiah asked, alleging that Karnataka faced unfair treatment from the Centre.He added, "Injustice has been done to Karnataka. But when we ask the BJP, they say we are indulging in slandering.

"Earlier in the day, as the Narendra Modi-led NDA government completed 11 years, BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday said India has made significant progress in economic growth, social welfare, and global leadership under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He highlighted achievements like India rising to the fifth-largest economy, success in rescue operations like Operation Ganga, effective COVID-19 management, and efforts to uplift women, SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Addressing a press conference, JP Nadda said, "In the last 11 years, we jumped to the fifth position from the 10th position in the world's economies. The new data from the IMF will bring us to the fourth position. We have been the fastest economy in the world...If we talk about Operation Ganga, PM Modi proactively brought back the Indian citizens from Ukraine. Not only Indians but people from other countries also came out of Ukraine, showing their flags.

"He said the Modi government showed strong and proactive leadership through major rescue and relief operations, including during COVID-19.He said India ran the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive, giving 220 crore free double-dose vaccines, and no other country responded to the pandemic like India did.Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took oath as Prime Minister on June 9 after winning elections for the third term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.