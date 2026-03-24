Zero FIR Registered In Bengaluru Over Ajit Pawar’s Death Transferred To Baramati Rural Police

BENGALURU: Close to two-months after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in an aircraft crash at Baramati in Pune of Maharashtra on January 28 this year, Rohit Rajendra Pawar, nephew of Ajit Pawar, filed a zero First Information Report (FIR) at High Grounds Police Station of Bengaluru city on Monday (March 23) suspecting the death of his uncle to be a larger conspiracy. Along with Ajit Pawar, four others travelling with him died as well.

Rohit stated he was forced to register a complaint with High Grounds police in Bengaluru after police stations in Maharashtra refused to register his complaint over the death of Ajit Pawar. He suspected a larger conspiracy behind the death of his uncle rather than a mere technical failure of the aircraft in which Ajit Pawar was travelling.

Based on the complaint by Rohit Rajendra Pawar, High Grounds police registered a First Information Report under sections 61, 103, 105, 106, 125, 238 and 336 (2) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The FIR registered at High Grounds Police Station has now been transferred to jurisdictional Baramati Rural police in Pune for further action.

The sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department limited its probe on Ajit Pawar’s death to a mere “accidental death report", he alleged and wanted an investigation to be broader.

He suspected the last minute change of Chief Pilot Sumeet Kapoor for the original crew of Ajit Pawar’s aircraft and alleged Sumeet Kapur had a long history of alcohol-related suspensions.

Rohit alleges safety breaches led to the death of his uncle and stated the landing clearance of the aircraft was granted despite visibility being below the mandatory limit for Visual Flight Rules.

The complainant stated the aircraft used by Ajit Pawar had exceeded 8,000 hours of usage as per details gathered by him while official logs showed the aircraft was used for 4,915 hours.