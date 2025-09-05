YouTuber Abhishekh Appears Before SIT in Dharmasthala Probe

Mangaluru: YouTuber Abhishekh, who runs the channel United Media, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged secret burials in Dharmasthala. The SIT had summoned him as he had covered various aspects of the issue along with activists linked to the case.

Sources said some villagers from Dharmasthala have also been asked to appear before the investigators.

Meanwhile, the interrogation of the whistleblower, who remains in SIT custody, continued on Wednesday. The court on Wednesday extended his custody till September 6.