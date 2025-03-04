Youths desert a place where they can't find entertainment: Karnataka Dy CM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday posed a query to MLAs of the coastal region of the State “Why youths (from Mangaluru) go in search of (jobs) to bigger cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and out of the country?” and observed “It is over lack of entertainment activities.”

He stated “Youths abandon places where they don’t find entertainment” and asked MLAs of the coastal region to hold a discussion among themselves to find an answer to the issue while he and Minister of Tourism H.K. Patil will conduct a separate meeting to develop tourism activities in the coastal region.

According to Shivakumar, places in the coastal region come to a halt after 8 pm and people in these regions engage mainly in devotional and spiritual activities such as reciting bhajans among others.

“If people sit at home at night then what sort of commercial activities will thrive in the region,” he said and stated “It has also been observed that schools and colleges in coastal parts have reported low admissions and various heads of engineering and medical colleges have drawn the attention to the poor admissions in coastal areas.”

When S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister (1999-2004), he said, it was proposed to bring IT and BT companies to coastal parts but the idea did not work.

To cash in on the ample tourism potential in the coastal region of Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday told the MLAs of the coastal region to hold a separate meeting with Minister of Tourism H.K. Patil to develop tourism.

Replying to queries in the Legislative Assembly at the ongoing budget session, Shivakumar was responding to questions of MLAs Gururaj Shetty Gantihole and Harish Punja.

MLA Gururaja belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party wanted special attention to be given to the coastal region in State Tourism Policy and MLA Harish Punja also from BJP drew the attention to various tourist attractions in coastal parts of the State apart from some of the popular Hindu temples.