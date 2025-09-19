Yoga Acharya Arrested for Sexual Assault on Minor Girl in Bengaluru

Bengaluru:Rajarajeshwari Nagar police of Bengaluru city are investigating allegations of repeated rape on a minor girl by acharya Dr M. Niranjan Murthy, a yoga teacher. He has been charged of repeated sexual assault on a minor girl at his institute to reach yoga in Bengaluru and once sexually assaulted the victim in Thailand. The yoga teacher has been arrested after a complaint from the victim.

The repeated sexual assault on the victim is said to be occurred between January, 2023 to August 30, 2025 and on a complaint by the victim on August 30th this year, Raja Rajeshwari Nagar police arrested the yoga teacher where Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO).



In her complaint, the victim stated she knew Niranjan Murthy, also Karnataka Yogasana Sports Association (KYSA) since 2019 and she joined his Institute in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar of Bengaluru city and the victim said in 2023 she along with Niranjan Murthy went to Thailand for a yoga competition it was where he alleged to have sexually harassed her for the first time.



A year later, the victim said she rejoined the Sunshine Institute in 2024. At the Yoga Institute run by Niranjan Murthy, the victim said she was again sexually assaulted by Niranjan Murthy luring her through medal and placement in the National Yoga Competition.



Sources told Deccan Chronicle Niranjan Murthy is alleged to have sexually assaulted about 8 women who used to visit his Institute to learn yoga enticing them with recognition/placements in yoga at the national level which could open avenues for them in government posts.