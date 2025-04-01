Yediyurappa to lead night protest against Karnataka price hikes

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa would take part in the day/night protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru city on Wednesday against Congress led State Government’s frequent hike in prices of essential commodities such as milk, curbs, power tariff among others.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate steps to immediate rollback prices and wanted Siddaramaiah to take note of the hardships faced by common man on account of rise in prices of essential commodities.

Yediyurappa said, in a year milk prices went up by Rs 9 and a couple of days back, the State Government announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 4 a litre while power tariff got up by 36 paise a unit, travel fares in Metro Train also went up, bus travel fares as well, stamp duty, guidance value among others.

Owing to rise in prices of essential commodities, Yediyurappa said common man has been in the state of “suffocation” and burdening common man has been an achievement of Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka.

Yediyurappa took exception to Congress led State Government decision to provide 4 percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts and stated “He is not opposed to reservation to Muslims but what wrong have Hindus done?”

He questioned the State Government “Why not equality has been ensured by the State Government.”

Yediyurappa said the ruling Congress party in the State has “disturbed” the lives of common man by its constant decision to hike prices of essential commodities.



