Yediyurappa Summoned By Court In Pocso Case

BENGALURU: A Fast Track Court, Bengaluru on Tuesday summoned former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B.S. Yediyurappa in Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against him. Yediyurappa has been asked to appear before the Court on December 2 along with other co-accused Arun, Rudresh Marulasiddaiah and Mariswamy in the case.

It may be recalled here the mother of victim, a 17-year-old girl, alleged her daughter was allegedly sexually abused by Yediyurappa when they met him at his Dollars Colony residence in February, 2024. The mother and her daughter met Yediyurappa seeking help.

A case was registered at Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru city. The State Government handed over the POCSO case against Yediyurappa to the sleuths of the Criminal Investigation Department. The CID sleuths filed a charge sheet to the Court in 750-pages in June, 2024.

Earlier the High Court of Karnataka refused to quash the case against Yediyurappa and upheld the trial court’s order issuing summons to the BJP leader. Yediyurappa moved the High Court after he was served summons by a trial court and the High Court dismissed the petition of Yediyurappa in connection with the POCSO case.