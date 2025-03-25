Yatnal’s ‘Bulldozer Action’ Statement Goes Viral

Bagalkot: Supporting 'bulldozer action' Senior BJP leader and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday said that if he became Chief Minister, he would order 1,000 bulldozers and deploy them across Karnataka.

Speaking at a Shivaji Jayanti event in Guledgudda in Bagalkot district on Sunday night, Yatnal stated that each taluk would be equipped with 25 JCBs to maintain control.

"Otherwise, the situation cannot be handled," he said.

Referring to incidents in Nagpur, Maharashtra, he alleged that innocent Hindus and police officials were being attacked. "Look at what is happening in Nagpur—police officers were assaulted. We must understand the extent of this," he remarked.

Speaking at the situation in other parts of the country, Yatnal referred to his discussion with a person who had served as a soldier in the army.

The video of Yatnal has gone viral with his supporting statement and opponents are condemning his support to bulldozer action.