Yatnal Urges Karnataka Guv to Reject Quota for Muslims in Civil Contracts

Senior BJP leader and Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has urged Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot to withhold consent for an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTTP) Act. He alleged that the amendment introduces a 4% reservation for Muslims in civil contracts, which he claims violates constitutional provisions.In a letter to the Governor, Yatnal stated that the Congress-led Karnataka government had passed a bill in the state assembly granting a 4% quota to Muslims in civil works contracts up to ₹2 crore and goods and services contracts up to ₹1 crore. The state cabinet approved the amendment last week.Citing Article 15 of the Constitution, Yatnal argued that the provision bars the state from discrimination based on religion or caste. He recalled that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar opposed religion-based reservations during the Constitution’s drafting and pointed out that courts have previously struck down similar attempts in other states.He also referenced a recent Supreme Court ruling that quashed the West Bengal government’s classification of 77 Muslim communities as OBCs for reservation benefits. Yatnal accused the Karnataka government of engaging in “vote-bank politics” through the amendment.“Providing reservations to Muslims in civil contracts endangers national integrity, unity, and sovereignty. I urge you not to approve the bill and to uphold constitutional equality for all citizens,” he stated in his appeal to the Governor.