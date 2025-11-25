Yatnal Slams Congress Power Struggle In Karnataka

BAGALKOT: Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday took a dig at the ruling Congress over the reported tussle for the Chief Minister’s post, saying governance in Karnataka has taken a back seat while leaders inside the party are busy bargaining for power.

Speaking to reporters in Ilkal, Yatnal said the developments taking place in the Congress are purely its internal matter, He, however, added that the alleged attempts to poach MLAs are neither new nor healthy.

“Buying MLAs and political bargaining has happened earlier and is happening again. This is not a good trend,” he said.

Yatnal criticised the state government for failing to address key issues.

“Karnataka is facing serious problems — law and order has collapsed, robberies are happening in broad daylight in Bengaluru, and corruption is rampant. In such a situation, discussing which caste leader should become Chief Minister is unfortunate,” he remarked.

Responding to former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s claim that he opposed BJP joining hands with DK Shivakumar when the latter allegedly tried to bring 50 MLAs into the BJP camp, Yatnal said his position remains unchanged.

“Yes, we do not agree with such deals. I was suspended from the party for taking the same stand. Recently, DK Shivakumar met Amit Shah seeking support. But if you read Prahlad Joshi’s statement, it is clear — the BJP high command will not join any government led by DK Shivakumar,” he claimed.

Yatnal stated that Vijayendra is adamant about striking a deal and added that he wants to make Shivakumar the CM and himself the Deputy CM.