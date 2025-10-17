Yatnal Seeks Uniform Enforcement Of Public Space Rules

Vijayapura: c has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prohibit the offering of Namaz on public roads and government properties without prior permission.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Yatnal cited the recent decision of the Karnataka government restricting private organizations and non-governmental entities from using government properties, educational institutions, and public spaces for private or institutional purposes. He stressed that the same principle of neutrality and fairness should be applied uniformly across all sections of society.

“We have seen people offering Namaz on public roads and government premises without obtaining due permission from the competent authorities. Such activities cause obstruction to vehicular and pedestrian movement, inconvenience to the public, and endangering the pedestrians, thereby violating the citizens' fundamental rights to free movement and safety guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India. There should not be any special provision to offer Namaz in Government offices or any other Government aided institutions,” Yatnal said.

He further stated that allowing such practices while restricting other organizational activities on public property amounts to selective enforcement and undermines governance credibility.

Yatnal requested that the government issue appropriate directions to all Deputy Commissioners and Police Commissioners across the state to ensure that Namaz is not conducted on roads, footpaths, or government premises without prior official sanction.

He also suggested that the government consider framing a standard operating procedure (SOP) or circular under the Karnataka Police Act and relevant traffic regulations to penalize any unauthorized use of public spaces for religious purposes.

“Uniform enforcement of these measures will reinforce the State's commitment to secularism, equality before law, and public order. Therefore, in order to promote order and discipline, promote religious inclusivity, avoid traffic disruption, I urge you to immediately ban offering Namaz in public places,” he added.