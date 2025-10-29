Yatnal Predicts ‘November Revolution’, Says Kharge will be Next Karnataka CM

Belagavi: In his trademark fiery style, Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Wednesday predicted a political “November Revolution” in Karnataka, claiming that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would emerge as a dark horse and take over as the next Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yatnal said the Congress was already witnessing internal tremors.

“MB Patil fears that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may elevate Satish Jarkiholi as his successor. That is why he is bringing a few seers to bless Siddaramaiah,” he alleged.

“I am not opposed to Jarkiholi or MB Patil becoming CM let anyone in their party take the post. Anyway, they are bound to lose the 2028 elections. You will see the November revolution. and the black horse will emerge. Kharge will take charge as the Chief Minister,” Yatnal declared with confidence.

Turning his ire towards the ruling Congress, Yatnal accused it of dividing communities for political gain. “Corrupt politicians believe dividing dharma will fetch votes. Who coined terms like Christian Lingayat, Vokkaliga Christian, or Kuruba Christian? It is during the Siddaramaiah government,” he charged.

Hinting at his future political plans, Yatnal said he would launch a new outfit the ‘JCB Party’ if the BJP high command fails to bring him back into the party fold. “J stands for JD(S), C for Congress, and B for BJP. It will be a party of good and disillusioned leaders from all three parties 30 percent each plus 10 percent young faces. We will form the government in 2028,” he said.

Yatnal said, “Vijayendra fields weak candidates by taking money. We will field the strong ones who were sidelined.”

Claiming that 55 BJP MLAs are in touch with him, Yatnal asserted that several central ministers and senior leaders too believed that his expulsion from the party was a mistake.

“We will never accept Vijayendra’s leadership. If the high command does not invite me back to the party, my JCB party is ready to be launched. Just like AAP rose to power in Delhi, we will come to power in Karnataka. I will become the CM either in BJP or with my own JCB party. Once I come to power I will offer pooja to 11 JCB and enter CM office,” he said, exuding confidence in his next political innings.