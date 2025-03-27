Yatnal Calls Expulsion From BJP a Reward for Speaking the Truth

Following his expulsion from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for six years, senior leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has hit back, asserting that the disciplinary action was a consequence of his outspoken stance against dynasty politics, corruption, and his push for reforms within the party."The party has expelled me for six years for speaking against dynasty politics, corruption, and one-man upmanship, and for requesting the development of North Karnataka. The party has rewarded me for 'calling a spade a spade.' Certain vested interests have played their part in furthering their agenda successfully," Yatnal stated.Reiterating his commitment to public service, Yatnal asserted that the expulsion would not deter his fight against corruption, family politics, and Hindutva. "I will continue to serve my people with the same vigor and tenacity," he added, expressing gratitude to his supporters, karyakartas, seers, media, and family. Quoting poet-saint Purandara Dasa’s lines, he hinted at the challenges faced by those who stand for truth and righteousness, implying that his expulsion was a consequence of his forthright stance.Meanwhile, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra termed the expulsion an "unfortunate necessity" while reaffirming the party’s unwavering commitment to discipline and ideology. He emphasized that the BJP, recognized as the world’s largest political organization, has grown on the principles of dedication and commitment to its core values, shaped by the sacrifices of its karyakartas and the guidance of the Sangh Parivar."There has never been, nor will there ever be, any compromise on discipline and ideology—values steadfastly upheld by our esteemed senior leaders. After thorough deliberation on recent developments within the party, disciplinary action against Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been taken, though it was an unfortunate necessity," Vijayendra said in a statement on X.He clarified that he had neither formally nor verbally expressed grievances to the party leadership about the matter. Drawing from his father and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa’s leadership, Vijayendra stressed his commitment to strengthening the party and fostering unity among karyakartas."Despite the turbulence of the past few days, I have chosen to uphold the values of sacrifice and dedication instilled in me by our selfless organization. My resolve remains to nurture a politics of trust and strengthen the organization by empowering each and every karyakarta," he added.Vijayendra also reaffirmed his dedication to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a "Viksit Bharat" and called for collective efforts to advance the party’s goals in Karnataka.The expulsion of Yatnal marks a significant political shake-up within the BJP in Karnataka, with implications for the party’s internal dynamics and future electoral strategies.