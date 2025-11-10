 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Yatnal Accuses Congress Govt Of Double Standards

Karnataka
10 Nov 2025 11:44 PM IST

Yatnal urged the government to take immediate action against those who offered namaz at the airport, alleging that it had caused obstruction to public movement: Reports

Basangouda Patil Yatnal
x
Bijapur City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal — DC File

VIJAYAPURA: Bijapur City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday questioned the state government over visuals showing a group of people offering namaz at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, demanding immediate action against those involved.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yatnal said, “Media reports have shown visuals of people offering namaz collectively at Kempegowda International Airport. Who gave them permission to perform namaz in a public place? When even Muslim-majority countries have banned prayers in public spaces, why should such permission be granted in our country?”

He further accused the state government of double standards, questioning, “Does the same government that insists the RSS must seek permission from the Tahsildar, DC, and SP for its path sanchalan (route march) not have the courage to say that namaz should not be performed in public places?”

Yatnal urged the government to take immediate action against those who offered namaz at the airport, alleging that it had caused obstruction to public movement.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal Accuses congress party state government 
India Southern States Karnataka 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X