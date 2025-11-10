Yatnal Accuses Congress Govt Of Double Standards

VIJAYAPURA: Bijapur City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on Sunday questioned the state government over visuals showing a group of people offering namaz at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, demanding immediate action against those involved.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yatnal said, “Media reports have shown visuals of people offering namaz collectively at Kempegowda International Airport. Who gave them permission to perform namaz in a public place? When even Muslim-majority countries have banned prayers in public spaces, why should such permission be granted in our country?”

He further accused the state government of double standards, questioning, “Does the same government that insists the RSS must seek permission from the Tahsildar, DC, and SP for its path sanchalan (route march) not have the courage to say that namaz should not be performed in public places?”

Yatnal urged the government to take immediate action against those who offered namaz at the airport, alleging that it had caused obstruction to public movement.