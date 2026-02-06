Yathindra Is Our High Command, DK Shivakumar Quips on CM Row

Mangaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday gave a tongue-in-cheek response to Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s claim that the Congress high command had cleared Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue for five years, remarking, “Yathindra himself is our high command. Whatever he says, let us accept it with respect.”

He was speaking to reporters at Mangaluru International Airport.

“When he himself says so, let us accept that Yathindra is the high command,” he quipped when asked about the statement.

Asked about MLA Basavaraju’s remark seeking clarity on the ‘agreement’ between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC president, said any response should come from the party leadership in Delhi.

“I will not react to statements made by Basavaraju or Yathindra. If any reaction has to come, it should come from Delhi,” he said.

Noting that he would complete six years as KPCC president on March 10, Shivakumar said construction work on party buildings would be taken up as part of the milestone.

“I have directed that foundation stones be laid for 100 Congress offices in March. Whether the AICC gives a date or not, I will make all preparations and begin the work. I will seek date from AICC,” he said.

Responding to allegations that Muslims were not invited to the foundation-laying programme in Dakshina Kannada, Shivakumar said the Congress did not practise politics based on caste or religion.

“We need people from all castes and all religions. Religion should be in politics, but politics should not be in religion. That is our ideology. Such allegations are made by people out of jealousy,” he said.