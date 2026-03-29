Yadgir: Four Kids Drown In Farm Pond

YADGIR: Four children, all related to each other, drowned in a farm pond in Naganur village of Surpur taluk in Yadgir district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Basamma (11), daughter of Basavaraj Kadanger, Hanamant (10) and Sharath (7), sons of Raju alias Rajappa Kadanger and Kiran (6), son of Mallikarjun Ambarakhed. All the victims were residents of Naganur village.

According to the complaint filed by Basavaraj Kadanger, the children had gone around 10 am to fetch water from a farm pond located in agricultural land belonging to one Bheemanna Kurekanal on the outskirts of the village. The pond was situated a short distance behind their houses.

Around 10.30 am, another child who had accompanied them returned and informed family members that the children had fallen into the water. On receiving the information family members rushed to the spot and found the children drowned in the pond. They immediately entered the water and pulled the children out, but all four were found dead.

It is suspected that the children accidentally slipped and fell into the pond while trying to fetch water.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Kembhavi Police Station.