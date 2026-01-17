Writer Stresses On Freedom To Play For Children In Early Childhood

BENGALURU: Writer and philanthropist Rohini Nilekani authored “The Playbook of Play”, a first of its kind concept book was released at a function in Bengaluru on Saturday and in the book by Rohini Nilekani she draws attention of parents to rethink what play truly means to children in early childhood.

Rohini Nilekani has written numerous books for children and she brings in her writing insights into how joy, play and imagination shape young lives. At the function, Rohini Nilekani stated “Play is not a luxury rather a fundamental right and biological necessity for all children for all children and can be accessible to all. Play doesn’t require expensive toys or resources but requires time, space and permission (from parents).”

The message from Rohini Nilekani to parents and policymakers, educators and society at large is that over 85 percent of brain development occurs by age 6. She stressed the need to create policies that protect play time and measure what truly matters such as curiosity, creativity, social-emotional skills, holistic development and not just test scores for young children.

“Childhood itself is the greatest teacher. When we kindle children’s curiosity, we give them tools for lifelong learning that no amount of money can buy,” she said.

Through her book, Rohini Nilekani stressed the need for freedom for children to play without adult direction, particularly parents and stated “Freedom to make mistakes. Freedom to imagine. Freedom from pressure to perform and freedom for adults to let go of anxiety and trust that children learn from everything when we kindle with curiosity.