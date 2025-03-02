World Class Film City to Come up in Mysuru: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: A world-class film city spanning across 150 acres will come up in Mysuru, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and wanted the film city in Mysuru to emerge as a maker of top quality movies.

Addressing the gathering at the inaugural function of 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival in Vidhana Soudha of Bengaluru city, Chief Minister called upon filmmakers to make best use of available technology in film making while inculcating human values in films.

He observed society is going through intolerance at the moment and the tolerance level has led to unhappiness among the members of the society. Besides, about 1 percent of the people are in possession of about 50 percent of the country’s resources and at this juncture, films play a vital role in creating awareness among the people.

“Films play a decisive role in building society,” aspired the Chief Minister while expressing dissatisfaction over current films hitting the silver screen of losing in quality when compared with the yesteryears of Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar.

Lauding the films of Dr Rajkumar, Siddaramaiah stated the films of Dr Rajkumar displayed communal amity and upheld human values and the message spread by the movies of Dr Rajkumar was liked by one and all. Nowadays, there has been deterioration in quality films.

“Films sowing the seeds of superstition and portrayal of anti-Constitutional values are detrimental for the society,” he said and wanted films to refrain from sowing the seeds of blind beliefs.

“Films which portray human feelings have a long lasting impression on the minds of the people. Films should focus on finding solutions to the concerns of the people,” he suggested and said use of artificial intelligence has attained importance nowadays owing to technological advancement.