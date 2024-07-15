Works begin for white-topping of Bengaluru city roads

BENGALURU: A total of 157-km of Bengaluru city roads would get white-topping to make roads potholes free, said Bengaluru city incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday stated to get Bengaluru city roads white-top, an amount of Rs 1,800 crore would be spent in coming days while plans are to cover 200-km of roads white-top. The reason, he said, to white-top Bengaluru city roads is also to ease traffic snarls and make roads last long.

Shivakumar inaugurated white-topping works in Bengaluru and he stated the white-topping works are taken-up under Sugama Sanchara Bengaluru and Brand Bengaluru initiatives. Since, Bengaluru city roads are prone to potholes, he said, white-topping has been taken-up. White-topping roads will ensure roads are pothole free and could last about 25 years.

Initially, a stretch of 19.67 roads linking Chamarajpet, Gandhinagar, Malleshwarm and Mahalakshmipura assembly seats will be taken-up at a cost of Rs 200 crore. Shivakumar assured quality will be maintained in white-topping work and the works will be completed within specified time. White-topping of city roads will begin in about 4 wards daily.

As per the white-topping works, 3 roads covering a distance of 2.14-km have been identified by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Mahalakshmipuram assembly seat and the cost of work is about Rs 25 crore. Two roads in Malleshwaram assembly seats have been identified for white-topping work for a distance of 3-km at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

In Gandhinagar assembly seat, 4 roads of 3.84-km have been identified for white-topping. The work will be taken-up at a cost of Rs 50 crore and in Chamarajpet assembly seat, 9 roads covering a distance of 7.64-km will be given white-topping touch at a cost of Rs 102 crore.