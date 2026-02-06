Work Begins To Clear And Conserve 10 Heritage Structures In Lakkundi

GADAG: Five temples and five ancient wells in the historic town of Lakkundi that had remained closed or hidden for various reasons will be cleared and conserved by March 30, with the State government launching work on the structures.

Tourism and Gadag district in-charge Minister HK Patil on Friday inaugurated the programme of clearing and conservation of the ten structures in Lakkundi village.

“These 10 sites will be unveiled by March 30. Some of them have already been taken up for repairs, and restoration work will be carried out after necessary rectification. Once the current phase of unveiling the temples and wells is completed, steps will be taken to construct well-developed roads to these sites using Zilla Panchayat funds,” he said.

Stating that the government had shown strong political will to protect ancient monuments, he said there was no financial constraint for carrying out excavation and research work. “After this phase is completed, we will begin identifying and unveiling another 10 temples and 10 wells,” he added.

“As we announced on Republic Day, we have now started the work of clearing and conserving the five temples and five wells of Lakkundi,” Patil said.

He stated that through the excavation work, sculptures and archaeological remains must be brought out so that Lakkundi’s past grandeur can be revived.

“The ongoing excavation is to revive the magnificent historical, cultural and sculptural heritage of Lakkundi,” he said.

The work of identifying 101 wells and 101 temples here is in progress. The temples and wells that have already been found will be restored. The Deputy Commissioner has already been instructed to provide road connectivity to these temples. Citizens should set aside misconceptions and understand the reality, and cooperate in unearthing history,” Minister HK Patil said.

“A register and a camera have been kept at the Authority’s office. Information shared by villagers, elders and experienced persons should be recorded there,” Patil stated.

The clearing and conservation work inaugurated on Friday covered five temples — Vidyashankara Linga Temple, Somankatti Somalingeshwara Temple, Ishwara Temple at Chaukki Math, Ardhanarishwara Temple at Chaukki Math, and Kappachara Math and well — and five wells — Chabbera Well, Siddara Well, the well at Fakkir Swami Math, the well at Chaukki Math, and Somankatti Somalingeshwara Well.