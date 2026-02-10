Women Dies In Chain Snatching Incident

BENGALURU: A woman identified as Jyothi, a resident of Huskur village of Nelamangala in Bengaluru, died owing to serious injuries sustained when two motorbike borne unidentified persons snatched her gold chain and pushed her to the ground resulting in the woman going unconscious on Monday morning.

The unidentified persons fled from the scene after snatching a chain from Jyothi. The incident happened when Jyothi came out of her house. Though she offered resistance to the attack on her, two men managed to pull the gold chain around her neck and later pushed her, resulting in injuries to the woman.

Injured Jyothi was rushed to a hospital in Nelamangala where doctors declared dead on arrival. Police swung into action and conducted sot inspection to gather cues of the chain snatching. Police are on the lookout for the two unidentified men.