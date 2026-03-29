A Woman, 12-Year-Old Girl Killed In Accident Near Byndoor In Karnataka

Udupi : A woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed in the accident near Byndoor in Udupi district.

The accident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday when an Ertiga car, driven by Raghu, was proceeding from Kundapur towards Byndoor on NH-66. Police said the driver was allegedly driving at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner when he veered to the extreme left side of the road and rammed into the rear right side of a container lorry that had been parked in front of a grease shop for greasing work.

As a result of the impact, Mamata (40) and Druti (12), who were travelling in the car, died on the spot.

Other occupants — Kiran, Jahnavi, Kavya, Charvi — along with the car driver sustained injuries.

A case has been registered at Byndoor Police Station under Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 106 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).