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A Woman, 12-Year-Old Girl Killed In Accident Near Byndoor In Karnataka

Karnataka
29 March 2026 2:19 PM IST

Car at high speed rammed into the rear right side of a container lorry.

A Woman, 12-Year-Old Girl Killed In Accident Near Byndoor In Karnataka
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Two killed and five sustained injuries in the accident near Byndoor in Udupi district of Karnataka.

Udupi : A woman and a 12-year-old girl were killed in the accident near Byndoor in Udupi district.

The accident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday when an Ertiga car, driven by Raghu, was proceeding from Kundapur towards Byndoor on NH-66. Police said the driver was allegedly driving at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner when he veered to the extreme left side of the road and rammed into the rear right side of a container lorry that had been parked in front of a grease shop for greasing work.

As a result of the impact, Mamata (40) and Druti (12), who were travelling in the car, died on the spot.

Other occupants — Kiran, Jahnavi, Kavya, Charvi — along with the car driver sustained injuries.

A case has been registered at Byndoor Police Station under Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 106 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
car accident karnataka news 
India Southern States Karnataka 
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