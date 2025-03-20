Woman tied to tree, assualted for stealing fish in Udupi

Udupi: In a shocking incident reported from Malpe fishing harbor on Wednesday, a woman accused of stealing fish was tied to a tree and assaulted by a group of people. The video of this has gone viral on social media.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS and the Atrocities Act. Three individuals have been arrested and one taken to custody in connection with the incident.

The woman, a resident of Vijayanagara district, allegedly stole expensive fish from a boat unloading fish at the port. When confronted, she is said to have denied the theft, resulting in a heated argument. The argument soon turned violent with boat workers tying the woman to a tree and slapping her.

According to sources, the woman belongs to the Lambani (Banjara) community and is accused of stealing approximately 20 kg of prawns worth around Rs 8,000.

Reacting to the incident of assault on a woman, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr. K Vidyakumari condemned the act and criticized bystanders for laughing instead of intervening. She urged authorities to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Udupi SP Dr. Arun stated that a case under BNS Sections 74 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115 (causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) along with the atrocity act was registered at Malpe Police Station.

“A woman named Lakshmi Bai and others assaulted the victim, alleging she stole fish. The video of her being tied and beaten has gone viral. Three individuals have been arrested and one taken to custody. Action will be taken against others based on the video evidence,” he said.