Woman Held for Desecrating Lord Ganesh Idol in Hassan Temple

Karnataka
M B GIRISH
22 Sept 2025 2:58 PM IST

Leelamma, reportedly mentally unstable, caught on CCTV placing footwear on idol; police to conduct medical examination

A 45-year-old woman was taken into custody in Hassan for allegedly desecrating a Lord Ganesh idol at a Belur temple, prompting calls for a bandh by pro-Hindu groups.

A 45-year-old woman, reportedly of unstable mind, was taken into custody by police after allegedly desecrating a Lord Ganesh idol at a temple within the Belur Town Municipal Council premises in Hassan district on Sunday. The woman has been identified as Leelamma.

According to police, Leelamma, a resident of Vijayangar in Hassan town, reached Belur around 8:30 pm by bus from Hassan. She later travelled to Chikkamagaluru and, on her return, alighted at Belur. CCTV footage from the temple reportedly captured her entering the Ganesh temple and placing her footwear on the idol before leaving.

Police formed multiple teams to trace the accused and eventually located her in Vijayangar, Hassan. Family members informed authorities that Leelamma is mentally unstable. A medical examination has been ordered to assess her mental condition, police said.

In response to the incident, several pro-Hindu organisations have called for a Belur bandh on Monday to protest the desecration of the idol.


