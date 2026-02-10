Will Meet Leaders Who Fix Appointment, Says Karnataka DyCM

BENGALURU: Summoned by central party leaders, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar reached New Delhi on Tuesday and he expressed that his meeting with central leaders will take place only with those who fix appointments or leaders who find time for a meeting with him.

He clarified he did not seek appointment with central leaders with anyone including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka party incharge K.C. Venugopal or others, so far.

Speculations are rife that central leadership summoned Shivakumar for a meeting reportedly over power sharing in Karnataka and ensuing Assembly election of Assam.

But, the focus is on settling power-sharing between Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Shivakumar, a front runner for the post of CM, is reportedly urging the central leaders to make their stance clear on transfer of power but it is said central leaders are buying time over to settle power-sharing issue. Earlier it was stated that central leaders will take a suitable decision on power-sharing at an appropriate time.

Prior to departure for New Delhi, Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru about the power sharing pact reached by him with Siddaramaiah in May 2023 when Congress party returned to power in Karnataka and stated “Siddaramaiah and I know what we have spoken (promise made over power sharing). There is no secrecy in that. Our leaders (central) are aware of it.”

Now that Siddaramaiah crossed two-and-half years in power, Shivakumar is reportedly hell bent on a clear decision from the central leaders on power sharing in Karnataka.

Shivakumar claims an unwritten agreement by him with Siddaramaiah to transfer power after two-and-half years in office. As per the agreement claimed by Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah will first stake claim for the post of Chief Minister and on completion of two-and-half years, he would transfer power to him to complete the remaining term.

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah turned down the claims of Shivakumar and denied having entered into a power sharing pact with the deputy Chief minister in May, 2023.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday made it clear that he will abide by the decision of central leaders on power-sharing. Supporters of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah engage in issuing statements in support of their leaders.