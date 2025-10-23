“Will Comment On Initiating Action Against CM’S Son At An Appropriate Time,” Said KPCC Chief

BENGALURU: President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday declined to comment on initiating disciplinary action against Congress MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over his statement on charge of guard in Karnataka despite a strict warning for the leaders from the party not to comment on party issues in public.

He, however, stated “I don’t want to comment anything now. I don’t want to be a part of the media (over the issue)” and adding he said “I will discuss at an appropriate time.”

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, on the sidelines of a public function in Raibagh of Belagavi district on Wednesday, commented on leadership in Karnataka and categorically ruled out a change of guard.

Earlier on dais, he stated his father is in the last phase of his political career and looking for a progressive and value-based leader to replace him in the party. Yathindra backed Minister of Public Works Satish Jarkiholi to take over the reins from his father and lead the party from the front.

Recently, Congress MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga, representing Channagiri Assembly seat in Davangere district, was served show cause notice by the disciplinary committee of KPCC. The show cause stated the statement on change of guard in Karnataka caused embarrassment to the party and amounted to party indiscipline. The Channagiri MLA had stated D.K. Shivakumar would succeed Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister in coming days leading to a show-cause notice served on him.

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha L.R. Shivarame Gowda and Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain were served show-cause over their statements on change of guard in Karnataka and these leaders backed D.K. Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister.