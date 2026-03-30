Wildlife Activists Raise Safety Concerns Over Spotted Deer Straying Into Bandipur Resorts

BENGALURU: Wildlife activists fear the safety of straying spotted deer among other small herbivorous animals to nearby resorts around Bandipur Tiger Reserve after a video clip of some spotted deer were caught on camera straying to a resort, a couple of days back.

Wildlife activists say "It is a regular affair where spotted deer and small herbivorous animals use the path of resorts to cross to agricultural fields and return to forest the same route, putting them at risk of being killed in a resort and the clandestine killing goes unnoticed to officials concerned."

Sources told Deccan Chronicle on Monday came across some spotted deer straying to a resort at the entrance of Melukammanahalli leading to Bandipur Tiger Reserve a video clip was circulated in public domain and taking the video clip into consideration wildlife activists fear for their safety.

Over straying of spotted deer to a resort, a source said spotted deer among other small herbivorous animals use the path to enter fields and return to forest the same route and it is when they are most vulnerable. “It is easy prey at the resort,” said the source.

A source at one of the resorts which regularly reports straying of deers and other small herbivore animals stated “They cross through our resort but no harm done.”

However, wildlife activists fear “All resorts may not pose a danger for straying spotted deers or other small herbivore animals” but “Not all resorts would be safe either.”

Several farmers led by their leader Honnur Prakash on the borders of Bandipur Tiger Reserve demanded shutting down resorts and operating jungle safaris considering them to be a major cause of man-wild animal encounters leading to fatalities.

A Range Forest Officer attached to Bandipur Tiger Reserve “So far we have not come across any incidence of threat to spotted deer or other animals straying to a resort.” The RFO added “We do monitor resorts by making regular visits.”