Wife Gets Husband Arrested In Connection With Alleged Murder Of Her Father-In-Law

BENGALURU: Indira Nagar police of Bengaluru city arrested Mohan Kumar on charge of attempting to murder his father Munikrishnappa (70) with regard to property dispute and the complaint against the accused was lodged by his wife Divya on February 15. The complainant Divya also accused her brother-in-law in connection with the death of her father-in-law.

However, Munikrishnappa on Tuesday succumbed to injuries at a hospital unable to respond to the treatment. He sustained injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by his sons. One of his sons is identified as Mohan Kumar, currently arrested by the police while the name of his other son was not immediately known.

Munikrishnappa came under assault from his two sons on February 15 between 9.30 pm to 10.30 pm with sticks. The attack on Munikrishnappa is said to have taken place when he was going out for a walk with his pet dog.

The deceased’s daughter-in-law Divya registered a police complaint against her husband Mohan Kumar and her brother-in-law accusing them of assault. On her complaint, police secured Mohan Kumar while if the role of Mohan Kumar’s is found then he will also be arrested.

Police stated the reason for assault on Munikrishnappa was over a property dispute in the family. Indira Nagar police registered a case and investigations are on. Now, police said to book accused Mohan Kumar under the murder charge.