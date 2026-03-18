Widespread Hailstone Rainfall Lash Several Districts, Farmers Affected The Most

BENGALURU: Several districts of south Karnataka including Bengaluru city reported widespread hailstones accompanied by rains on Tuesday/Wednesday causing huge loss to crops/flowers/fruits. Though hailstone rains have not had adverse impact in Bengaluru but villages in several districts reported damages to standing crops.

In Chamarajanagar, sources said the district had never witnessed such hailstones rains in recent years. Huge quantities of hailstones took farmers/people by surprise. Owing to huge quantities of hailstones hitting the district, standing crops such as banana plantations, chilli, tomatoes among others suffered damages and farmers who were expecting good returns during the festive season of Ugadi and Ramzan were left disappointed. Hailstone rainfall affected farmers in Veeranapura, Nanjedavanahalli, Kalanahundi, Yadapura, Shivapura among others.

Hailstone rainfall caused floriculturists in Chikkaballapura district. The district is known for vast acres under floriculture and the hailstone rainfall damaged flowers and the scenes at Adavigollavarahalli, pointed out the huge loss suffered by growers.

In Chikkamagaluru, hailstone rains lashed in Magalu, Sangameshwarapete, Khandya, Aldoor among adjoining places and the widespread hailstone would impact on the coffee plantations. Chikkamagalauru is one of the largest coffee producing districts in Karnataka. Reports of hailstone rainfall have come from Sakaleshpur of Hassan where coffee is growing in huge quantities.