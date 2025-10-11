Why Coastal Karnataka Deserves More Than Just Temple and Beach Tourism

Mangaluru: With the rains fading and the festive season around the corner, the mood is slowly shifting along the coast. The air feels lighter, the beaches are cleaner, and temple towns are getting busier. From the lush foothills of Kukke Subrahmanya to the calm shores of Karwar, the three coastal districts — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada — are readying themselves for another tourist season.

For most people, “Coastal Karnataka” still means temple visits and beach walks. And fair enough — this narrow stretch of land between the Western Ghats and the Arabian Sea has some of the country’s most popular shrines and beaches. But regulars, local activists and tourism experts say the region has much more to offer if only there was a bigger vision and a better plan.

Temples, Beaches, and Beyond

The coastal belt has always drawn pilgrims and travellers alike. The line-up of temples itself is impressive — Kukke Subrahmanya, Dharmasthala, Kateel, Udupi Sri Krishna Math, Kollur Mookambika, Murudeshwar and Gokarna — places where faith meets tradition and thousands of devotees visit every month.

Worshippers find spiritual solace here, visiting Ullal Dargah, Kajur Dargah, and the Bunder Mosque, or Milagres Church, St. Aloysius Chapel, Rosario Cathedral, and Attur Church.

The region’s Jain heritage is equally remarkable, with thousand-pillar basadis, Basadis in Karkala, and the towering Bahubali statues at Karkala and Venur attracting visitors from across the country.

And then there are the beaches. From Panambur and Tannirbavi near Mangaluru to Malpe and Maravanthe in Udupi, and Gokarna and Karwar further north — each has its own charm. The sight of the highway running parallel to the sea and river at Maravanthe never fails to amaze first-time visitors.

















Adding to the pride of the region are Padubidri and Kasarkod beaches, which have earned the prestigious Blue Flag certification for being clean, safe and environment-friendly — a rare recognition in India.

But the coast is not just about temples and beaches. There is also the adventure side that’s growing fast — kayaking in Saligrama and scuba diving at Netrani near Murudeshwar. The Western Ghats also offer a different adventure. Trekkers now frequent Netravati Peak, Kudremukh, and Kumaraparvatha, combining beach leisure with mountain trails.

“Many prefer to spend a day at the coast and then move to the Ghats—it is like having two worlds in one trip,” says a local tour operator.

Cultural Rhythms and Untold Stories

For visitors, the experience need not end with temples or beaches. Coastal Karnataka is also a living museum of tradition. Events like Kambala—the buffalo race in slushy paddy fields—and Yakshagana, the vibrant night-long theatre of dance and mythology, remain windows into the region’s soul. After the success of Kantara, curiosity around Daiva Nema and Kola rituals has grown exponentially.

Activists argue that this cultural richness should be woven into a year-round tourist calendar. “If we have a well-publicized schedule of temple festivals, Kambala events, Yakshagana seasons, and cultural fairs, tourists will plan visits around them,” Ravi, a senior tourism volunteer says.





A Call for Experience-Based Tourism

“Temple and beach tourism exist even without our effort—we have just categorized them. We should add something more to it,” says Yathish Baikampady, former CEO of the Panambur Beach Tourism Development Project.

















Baikampady believes the future lies in experiential tourism. “Imagine a day-long fishing expedition with local fishermen. Visitors can experience the sea, the silence, the roar, the birds—and the hard life of the men who bring us fish. In the evening, they can cook the same fish in a homestay by the shore. That is an experience you will remember for life,” he says.

He also suggests installing artificial reefs using tetrapods at select points in the sea—structures that can boost marine life while doubling as scuba diving sites.

“Such reefs will be permanent breeding grounds for fish, ensuring a stable catch for fishermen and creating new underwater attractions for divers. It is a win-win,” he explains.

Patchwork Progress, Missing Blueprint

While individual initiatives have come up sporadically, there is a sense of inconsistency.

“When a minister or officer takes interest, something happens. But after they move on, plans are forgotten,” laments Madhav Nayak, an activist from Karwar.

Nayak believes Karnataka’s coast can easily rival Goa and Kerala if a comprehensive tourism policy is framed. “We are geographically between them, with better diversity—from islands in Uttara Kannada’s rivers to unexplored estuaries. All we lack is a proper planning and promotion,” he adds.

Surfing, Kites, Dasara Dreams and new avenues

Surfing has already made waves at Sasihithlu beach, placing Mangaluru on the global surfing map. “The event draws international participants, but it needs to be institutionalized with annual government funding,” says Ajay, a local surfing enthusiast.

Similarly, the Kite Festival, once a local affair, has the potential to grow into a grand annual event. “Our Mangaluru kite team members are among the best in international competitions. If we host large-scale kite festivals here regularly, it will draw families, photographers, and global tourists alike,” Yathish says.

Mangaluru Dasara—celebrated in grandeur at Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple and other shrines—also offers immense tourism potential. With proper marketing, it could become the coastal counterpart of Mysuru Dasara.

The region has long been a hub of enterprise and innovation. It is, after all, the birthplace of some of India’s best-known banking institutions and also the land where ice cream is almost a tradition.

From small parlours in Mangaluru that grew into national brands to small banks that became financial powerhouses, the coast has quietly shaped many homegrown success stories.

History too has left its mark here. The Basel Missionaries, who arrived in the 19th century, laid the foundation for several industries — from tile manufacturing and weaving to printing technology — that transformed the local economy and skills landscape. Many of those old tile factories and mission establishments still stand, silent witnesses to an era of craftsmanship and community development.

Exploring these places and narrating their stories can offer tourists a different perspective on the coast — one that connects faith, trade, and history. A well-curated heritage trail covering these industrial landmarks, old ports, and missionary institutions could add a whole new layer to the coastal tourism story.

Farm Life as an Experience

Just as the idea of fishing expeditions can give visitors a taste of life at sea, similar experiences can be created on land. The coastal belt and the foothills of the Western Ghats are dotted with coconut and arecanut plantations, paddy fields, many of them still run in traditional ways. Opening up these farms to visitors — even for a day — could offer a glimpse into the region’s agricultural rhythm.

















Tourists could watch the harvesting of paddy, arecanut or tender coconuts, or simply spend time walking through the plantations surrounded by the hum of cicadas and the scent of wet soil. For urban travellers, it would be an authentic, hands-on experience of rural life. For local farmers, it could mean a new source of income and a chance to showcase their way of life with pride.

Community Touch Needed

Tourism along the coast has always worked best when local communities are involved. The success story of Panambur Beach years ago stands as proof that community participation brings both accountability and warmth. That model, many believe, needs to be revived and expanded across other beaches.

People feel that the beach management should be stressed than a matter of contracts and bids. If bids and contracts are given importance then it would be a purely commercial approach where the focus shifts from experience to revenue. When high bidders take over, visitors end up paying inflated rates for food, parking and small conveniences, which can leave them with a bitter taste. A more creative, people-friendly approach could make these spaces more welcoming and sustainable.

The Way Forward

There is a growing call to look beyond the holiday rush and build a steady, year-round flow of visitors. At present, the coast comes alive mainly during festivals and school vacations, but there is plenty to offer even in the so-called off-season.

The monsoon itself, for instance, has its own charm. The mist-covered hills, gushing streams, and cloudy mountain ranges turn the region into a painter’s paradise. Many artists and photographers already travel here to capture the dramatic coastal rains, but the idea needs more promotion. The same goes for beaches and temples — visiting them during quieter months allows travellers to experience their calm beauty without the usual crowds.





Better connectivity remains another major concern. For many, the journey to the coast is as important as the destination, and smoother access could make a huge difference. The ghat roads that link the hinterland to the coastline need upgrades to handle traffic safely and efficiently. Improved roads, reliable transport options, and well-planned wayside amenities would naturally draw more visitors and make the coast a more accessible year-round destination.





























A Coast Waiting to Shine

Coastal Karnataka already has everything—divine temples, majestic mountains, tranquil islands, thrilling water sports, and a culture steeped in colour and devotion. What it needs now is a unified vision that connects all these dots into a compelling narrative.

If done right, the coast could soon stand not just as a weekend escape, but as India’s most holistic tourism destination—where faith meets adventure, culture meets conservation, and the sea whispers stories of both heritage and hope.

Coastal Karnataka at a Glance

- Districts: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada

- Major Temples: Sri Mangaladevi Temple, Sri Kadri Manjunatha Swamy Temple, Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Temple Kukke Subrahmanya Temple, D- harmasthala Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Udupi Sri Krishna Math, Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple, Sri Murudeshwar Temple, Gokarna Sri Mahabaleshwar Temple.

- Famous Beaches: Panambur, Tannirbavi, Padubidri, Malpe, Maravanthe, Kasarkod, Gokarna, Karwar

- Unique Attractions: St. Mary’s Island, Netrani Island (scuba diving), Sasihithlu (surfing), Kambala races, Yakshagana

- Best Season to Visit: October to February





Did You Know?

- Maravanthe Beach is one of India’s rare beaches where the sea runs parallel to the highway on one side and a river flows on the other — often called “the drive-by beach.”

- Gokarna was once known solely for its temple and Shraddha Karma rituals — now, it rivals Goa as a serene beach getaway.

- Sasihithlu near Mangaluru is emerging as India’s surfing capital, hosting national and international surf championships.

- The Mangaluru kite team has represented India in international festivals.

- Ideas That Could Transform Coastal Tourism

Fishing Expeditions: Tourists join fishermen at dawn and return by dusk for a seafood meal at sea-view homestays.

Artificial Reefs: Tetrapod structures under the sea that attract marine life, aid fishermen, and serve as diving zones.

Cultural Calendar: A single digital portal listing temple fairs, Yakshagana shows, and Kambala events around the year.

Annual Surfing & Kite Festivals: Institutionalising them could make Mangaluru a coastal cultural hub.