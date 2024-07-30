Top
Wayanad landslides: Karnataka committed to providing all possible help to Kerala, says CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Expressing grief over the loss of lives in landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to the neighbouring state.

"Deeply saddened by the catastrophic floods in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to Kerala in this challenging time. Let's stand united and strong," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

The landslides in the hilly district, triggered by heavy rains, claimed at least 57 lives on Tuesday.
